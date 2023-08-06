Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Haryana’s Nuh till August 8

By ANI Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Vehicles torched during clashes. Photo: ANI

Nuh: The Haryana government on Sunday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense. “Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nub that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district,” the statement said.

“After assessment of the current prevailing law & order situation as well as the recommendation of the Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, I am of the considered view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of Internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile Internet services, SMS services and other dongle services,” the statement added.