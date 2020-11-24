Modi to hold meeting with CMs of various states over COVID-19 situation

The Government of India has decided to depute high-level Central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support these States in COVID-19 response and management.

By | Published: 12:41 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of various states over the COVID-19 situation, through video conferencing on Tuesday.

He had earlier chaired several meetings with chief ministers in the past six months over the pandemic.

The Government of India has decided to depute high-level Central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support these States in COVID-19 response and management. These States have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases i.e. those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said that the three-member teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of COVID cases and support the State’s efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

Earlier, the Central government had sent high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

On November 20, the Prime Minister held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and discussed important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement with top officials.

India’s coronavirus count crossed the 91-lakh mark on Monday after 44,059 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases reached 91,39,866 including 4,43,486 active cases and 85,62,641 recoveries. With 511 new deaths, the death toll mounted to 1,33,738.

The country is reporting around 30,000 to 47,000- daily new cases for the past few days.