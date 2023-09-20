Mona Singh-starrer survival drama ‘Kaala Paani’ to release on this date

Helmed by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani.

Mumbai: Beyond the sparkling blue waters and glistening golden sands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an enthralling story of survival is set to unfold in an upcoming TV series ‘Kaala Paani’ for which the makers have announced a date of release.

Taking to X, Netflix shared a teaser video and captioned it, “Can you hear the islands calling you? Get ready to dive into the mysteries of #KaalaPaani, premieres 18th October only on Netflix. #KaalaPaaniOnNetflix.”

Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh, Kaala Paani will have audiences embark on a journey through the salty seas and ocean breeze of the Andaman Nicobar Islands. But everything is not all smooth sailing on this island – chaos ensues as social order crumbles, leaving its inhabitants trapped and isolated from the outside world.

Talking about his association with the series, Ashutosh Gowariker said in a statement, “Kaala Paani is a world of its own and I’m really excited to be a part of an intriguing Netflix project like this. Sameer, Amit and Biswapati have created a Series with a genre that will breathe new life into our audience’s viewing experience. I am hoping that audiences will be just as intrigued as I was, and enjoy it as much as I did performing in it.”

Mona Singh said, “Kaala Paani’ is a show that will immerse you in a world where every moment, decision, and heartbeat holds the key to survival in an unforgiving environment. Participating in a project that keeps you perpetually on the edge is an absolute rush. With a groundbreaking plot supported by the creative minds of Sameer, Amit and the Netflix team, this show provided me with the opportunity to stretch my limits as an actor, resulting in an incredibly exhilarating journey.”

‘Kaala Paani’ is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 18.