Monkeypox: Trivitron healthcare develops real-time PCR based kit in India

New Delhi: Medical devices company Trivitron Healthcare on Friday announced it has developed the real-time PCR-based kit for the detection of monkeypox virus in India.

Monkeypox, once endemic to countries in West and Central Africa, is spreading at a fast pace globally — with about 200 confirmed and more than 100 suspected cases in over 20 countries.

“India has always been at the forefront of extending help to the world, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time also the world needs assistance,” said Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trivitron Healthcare, in the statement.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus.

The PCR kit is a four colour fluorescence based, which can differentiate between smallpox and monkeypox in a one tube single reaction format within an hour.

“In this four gene RT-PCR kit, the first detects the viruses in the wider orthopox group, the second and third targets and differentiates the monkeypox and smallpox virus, respectively, and the fourth detects the internal control corresponding to human cell to address the assay performance and aid in following its epidemic spread,” the company said.

However, the kit is now available only for research-use (RUO) and based on literature search and in-silico design, it added.

For the response measures such as tracing efforts and treatment strategies, the diagnostic tools are crucial for responding to control the emerging public health challenges.

Trivitron has 15 manufacturing facilities in India, US, Finland, Turkey and China to roll out medical technology products.

