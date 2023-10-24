| More Than 13000 Posts In Delhi Police To Be Filled By July Next Year Lg Office

More than 13,000 posts in Delhi Police to be filled by July next year: LG Office

By PTI Published Date - 09:46 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

New Delhi: At least 13,013 vacant posts of head constables and constables in the Delhi Police will be filled by July, 2024, according to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

Of these 13,013 posts, 3,521 posts are in the advanced stage of recruitment, and are expected to be filled by December this year, the statement said.

“Written examinations, PE MT (Physical endurance and measurement test), and typing tests have been conducted. These posts are to be filled in a phased manner between December 2023 and July 2024,” the statement added.

The posts being filled include 1,692 head constables and 1,411 constables (drivers).

At least 418 technical posts of photographer, draftsman, store clerk, fitter, mast lasker, MT helper, MT storeman, statistician, assistants and radio technician in various ranks are also being filled.

In addition to this, 840 posts of multi-tasking staff is also being filled, according to the statement.

Of the recruitments being made by the SSC, 11,214 are in different stages of being filled up and 1,799 vacancies are to be advertised soon, the statement said.

