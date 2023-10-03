MPs raised concerns on pollution, climate change: Jairam Ramesh

By PTI Published Date - 10:55 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forests and Climate Change met on Tuesday with MPs raising concerns and questions about various issues, including implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, according to its chairperson Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh said that the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change met to discuss the subject of Environment and Public Health in terms of morbidity and mortality.

It met with both the Ministries of Environment, Forests and Climate Change as well as with the Ministry of Health together, which in itself was a “minor innovation” that hopefully will have major effects, Ramesh said.

“Ministries made their presentations. MPs had many concerns and questions on pollution, contamination and climate change. One key concern remained implementation and enforcement of environmental laws,” he said on X after the meeting.

Future meetings on this very wide but crucial subject will be held in the next few weeks, Ramesh added.