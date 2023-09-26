Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu-starrer Aankh Micholi trailer out now

By ANI Published Date - 10:19 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

Mumbai: Makers of the film Aankh Micholi have unveiled the film’s trailer.

On Tuesday director Umesh Shukla took to Instagram and unveiled the trailer of the movie.Along with the trailer, he wrote, Aaiye, apne parivaar ke saath, hasi aur entertainment ka double dose dekhne apne nazdiki cinema gharon mein! #AankhMicholi releasing on 27th October!”

“The trailer begins with actor Mrunal Thakur who plays the character of a girl who suffers from night blindness, while her father is looking for a suitable man for her. Meanwhile, her two brothers, Sharman Joshi and Abhishek Banerjee, have hearing loss and stammering, respectively.The family entertainer is centred on an Indian wedding and features the antics of two mismatched families and their crazy escapades.

The movie features Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz and the music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

Earlier while briefing about the movie, Umesh said, We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It’s a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling.

Written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios, Aankh Micholi is all set to release in theatres across India on October 27.