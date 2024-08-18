Munawar Faruqui impressed with Hyderabad’s hospitality, cuisine

Faruqui is in the city to film his first web series, 'First Copy', which is being shot at Ramoji Film City

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 01:59 PM

Comedian Munawar Faruqui during his visit to Charminar in Hyderabad. Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Comedian Munawar Faruqui expressed his admiration for Hyderabad, through a Instagram story, during a visit to the iconic Charminar.

Faruqui praised the city’s warm hospitality, respect and the love he received, noting that these qualities are synonymous with Hyderabad’s identity.

Posting a picture of himself, he wrote, “Yeh shaher mai, log kaamal ke hai, izzat aur pyaar is shaher ka dusra naam hai. Always looked forward to visit here And no doubt best food (sic).”

Faruqui is in Hyderabad to film his first web series, First Copy, marking a new chapter in his career. The project is being shot at Ramoji Film City, where he has a 24-day shooting schedule.

He has been keeping his fans updated with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets on Instagram.

Written and directed by Farhan P Zamma and produced by Kurji Productions, the teaser, which was released during Eid, hints at a nostalgic throwback to 1999 — a time when DVDs were in vogue and bootleg ‘first copies’ of movies would often hit the market.