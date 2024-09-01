Musi River swells at Chaderghat: GHMC advises public to stay home

Amrapali Kata, the Commissioner of GHMC, released a statement urging caution due to the increased water flow at the Chaderghat bridge.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 03:47 PM

Musi River

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an urgent advisory for citizens to remain indoors as heavy rains continue to lash the city, causing the Musi River to rise significantly.

Amrapali Kata, the Commissioner of GHMC, released a statement urging caution due to the increased water flow at the Chaderghat bridge.

“In light of the current situation, with the Musi River experiencing a significant flow at Chaderghat bridge due to the heavy rains, we urge all citizens to remain indoors for their safety,” she said. “Please stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during this time.”

The city has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past 24 hours, leading to water-logging in several low-lying areas and raising concerns about potential flooding