Music, dance, pheras…Dogs got hitched in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh

With the beating of "dhols" and garlanding of "bride and groom", the "wedding procession" was no less than that of Indian rituals.

By ANI Updated On - 01:54 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Aligarh: The great Indian “wedding season” came early in Uttar Pradesh‘s Aligarh when seven-month-old female dog Jelly got hitched to his beloved Tommy on Saturday.

Tommy, the pet dog of Dinesh Chaudhary, the former Sukhravali village head, took pheras with the seven-month-old female dog Jelly of Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli.

Tommy and Jelly’s wedding was fixed for January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. On the wedding day, the bride’s side from Tikri Raipur reached Sukhravali village. The people who came from Jelly’s “family” applied ‘Tilak’ to Tommy.

After that, Tommy’s “Baraat” procession followed with the Baraatis tapping their feet on dhol beats After the wedding procession reached the bride Jelly’s venue, garlands were exchanged between the duo. After which “both of them were served dishes, prepared with desi ghee.” “On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was also distributed among the neighbourhood dogs. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it,” said Dinesh, owner of Tommy.

After which the ‘Vidaai’ ceremony was performed.