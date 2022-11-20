Mysterious blast in auto in Mangaluru, police investigating

12:27 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

The incident had taken place in Kankanady police station limits and the police has taken the development very seriously and is investigating it.

Mangaluru: Tension prevailed in communally-sensitive Mangaluru city in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday following the mysterious explosion in a moving auto. However, police are ascertaining whether it is a case of fire or blast.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar, experts of Forensic Science Laboratory and bomb disposal and dog squads have rushed to the spot to gather inputs.

The visuals of the blast were captured on CCTV and police are examining the footage. the Police Commissioner said that the fire was noticed after a passenger boarded the auto.

“The passenger carried a bag. Both passenger and auto driver were injured in the incident. The public should not have any tension or panic regarding the incident,” he said.

Police stated that the explosion had taken place when the auto was moving from Naguri region towards Pumpwell. The fire was first seen in the plastic bag which the passenger carried and later, the auto got burned.

Police are also looking for eye witnesses regarding the explosion.