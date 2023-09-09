Nara Lokesh, TDP MLAs detained in protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

By IANS Updated On - 10:02 AM, Sat - 9 September 23

Amaravati: TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was taken into custody for staging a protest against the arrest of his father on Saturday. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh who is holding Yuvagalam Padayatra sat in protest after his father was arrested. Several MLAs, who were protesting with him in the East Godavari district, were also detained.

The TDP has alleged that the police stopped Nara Lokesh to prevent him from meeting his father. Naidu’s counsel maintained that they are approaching the High Court for a bail. According to sources, Naidu was diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes. TDP charged the ruling YSRCP government with illegally arresting Naidu while he was resting in a bus.

Party Spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram alleged that the state police and CID had begun the process of illegally arresting Naidu from Friday night. Hundreds of police personnel surrounded the campsite where Naidu was resting and also illegally detained all leaders with him. Naidu asked the police on which grounds he was arrested and the police could not answer him, he stated. He further charged that people knew it was Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy behind the arrest and termed him the most corrupt chief minister in the country.

In a series of posts on social media, TDP condemned the arrest of its supremo. “Will you arrest a former CM without telling why he is being arrested? We are with you sir..The people are your fortress. We will fight. We will win,” one of the posts stated. The party also alleged that the authorities did not answer the questions of leaders and advocates while arresting Naidu. The police knocked on the door of the bus and even as Naidu was asking questions, they arrested him.

Chaotic scenes and tension prevailed at the time of the arrest of Naidu, the party claimed. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CID is holding a press conference at Mangalagiri headquarters on the arrest of Naidu made in Skill Development scam.