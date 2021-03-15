Natco Pharma forays into pheromone-based technology for integrated pest management

With this launch, cotton farmers will have a new and powerful tool to manage PBW, Natco Pharma said.

New Delhi: Drug firm Natco Pharma on Monday announced its foray into pheromone-based technology for providing integrated pest management solution to farmers in India.

The company through its Crop Health Science (CHS) division is working with ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (ATGC) for the pheromone-based mating disruption technology, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

“During Kharif 2021, NATCO plans to launch its first green label pheromone product for effective management of Pink Bollworm (PBW) in cotton crop, under its brand NATMATE PBW,” it added.

With this launch, cotton farmers will have a new and powerful tool to manage PBW, Natco Pharma said.

Pink Bollworm has posed a major challenge in the past few years to cotton farmers across India. The damage to quality and yield of cotton due to PBW is significant and often severely affects the livelihood of small farmers, it added.

