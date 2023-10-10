| National Ayurveda Day Will Explore Potential Of Ayurveda In Promoting Wellbeing Of Environment Says Union Minister

Ayurveda Day will focus on sustainable agriculture, human, animal, plant, forest, and aquaculture health, food safety through -- Ayurveda for Public Health, Ayurveda for Students and Ayurveda for Farmers, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said

07:45 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

New Delhi: The Ayush ministry intends to explore the potential of Ayurveda in promoting wellbeing of not only human beings but also of environment, plants and animals, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

For the upcoming National Ayurveda Day on November 10, the theme chosen is “Ayurveda for One Health” which is dependent on a multitude of factors like creating awareness among people on Ayurveda principles of holistic health, among students and also farmers about farming techniques which do not hamper soil fertility, he said.

Ayurveda Day will focus on sustainable agriculture, human, animal, plant, forest, and aquaculture health, food safety through — Ayurveda for Public Health, Ayurveda for Students and Ayurveda for Farmers, Sonowal said as he unveiled at a curtain raiser press conference a month-long celebration drive across the country.

The celebrations have been planned pan-India to sensitize students, farmers and the public on Ayurveda. The Ministry of Ayush chose different themes every year for Ayurveda Day, to address different health issues.

Emphasising on Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidhari and Jan Andolan for Jan Arogya aspect of Ayurveda, Sonowal said, the ministry intends to “explore the potential of Ayurveda in promoting wellbeing of not only human being but also the wellbeing of environment, plants, animals etc. in addition to wellbeing of people”.

He said the theme has been selected with a focus on promoting agro-Ayurveda, promoting health by empowering and encouraging people for self-participation, and enthusing professionals for harnessing potential of Ayurveda.

In line with the NEP 2020, the Ministry of Ayush intends to generate awareness among school-going children as well as professionals about the strengths of Ayurveda in promoting health as well as opportunities of business in various aspects.

Schools will be encouraged to undertake various programs like projects on medicinal plants, gardens, drawing competition on Ayurveda etc. Competition on innovation in Ayurveda, short films etc. will be organised for professionals.

Besides, information on cultivation techniques of 110 medicinal plants developed by National Medicinal Plant Board will be disseminated to farmers. Awareness about medicinal plants cultivation as additional resource for farmers, knowledge about Ayurveda methods of herbal pest control etc. will be spread, Sonowal said.

Various activities about the utilization of Ayurveda knowledge in farming will be promoted.

Also, public participation in promoting their health is the most important aspect, the minister said.

“It is intended to promote organization of various programs to encourage people in following various activities for promotion of health including diet, exercise, balanced lifestyle, Ayurveda first aid etc,” he said.

