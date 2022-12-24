National Boxing championship: Nikhat storms into semifinals

Reigning world champion makes short work of Goa’s Taniksha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen continued her rampaging form by reaching the semifinal at the ongoing 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing championship in Bhopal on Saturday.

Nikhat, who was facing Taniksha Chawar of Goa in the 50kg quarterfinals hardly had to break a sweat and was on the front foot since the get go.

The Telangana born boxer’s swift movement and strong punches helped her overpower her opponent and emerge victorious after the referee stopped the contest towards the end of the second round. Nikhat will now face Shvinder Kaur Sidhu of All India Police (AIP) in her semifinals bout.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani also produced scintillating displays to secure their berths in the last f

Representing Assam, Lovlina was contesting the 75kg quarter finals bout against Meena Rani of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

The 2022 Asian Champion’s superior technical ability saw her cruise through the entire bout, hardly giving her opponent the chance to have a go at her.

Ultimately, Lovlina won 5-0 by unanimous decision and sealed her spot in the semi-finals of the tournament where she will face Jigyasa Rajput of Madhya Pradesh.

Manju Rani of RSPB prevailed in the 48kg quarter-finals against Simran of Chandigarh. Brimming with confidence, Manju was at her attacking best and defeated her opponent 5:0 by unanimous decision. She will go head to head against Anjali Sharma of Madhya Pradesh in her semi-finals bout.