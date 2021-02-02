Natural hair care range to boost your hair!

The two variants are Nykaa Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar and Ginger and Nykaa Naturals Onion and Fenugreek.

By | Published: 2:10 pm 12:56 pm

New Delhi: A hair care routine is as important as your skincare routine. Hair goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind of hair styling products being used, pollution, and other factors that lead to further damage. Nykaa has taken a step forward to bring a Natural Hair Care Range that not only cares for your mane but also addresses common hair concerns through ingredient led solutions.

Understanding the diversity of Indian hair, Nykaa Naturals has launched the perfect range that delivers international formulations coupled with the science of ‘natural ingredients’, curated for all hair types for multiple hair concerns. The two variants are Nykaa Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar and Ginger and Nykaa Naturals Onion and Fenugreek.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

– It is a natural remedy for dandruff and contributes to a clarified scalp

– Apple Cider Vinegar contains a good amount of acetic acid and is acidic in nature. Dull, brittle, and frizzy hair tends to be more alkaline which means it has a higher pH level. ACV helps balance the pH of scalp and hair (Ideal pH is 4.5 — 5.5).

– ACV is a popular anti-microbial that helps control bacteria and fungi development on the scalp which may arise due to sweat accumulation, dust, or pollution.

– It contains AHAs which help exfoliate the scalp skin and help with dandruff and scalp itchiness.

Ginger

– It is an anti-microbial and known for its medicinal properties.

– It helps get rid of dandruff.

– Invigorates the scalp to promote blood circulation and stimulate the hair follicles.

– Fatty acids in ginger prevent hair from thinning.

Ultimate Benefit of the range — Helps combat dandruff, clarifies the scalp, balances the pH of hair.

2. Onion

– Onion is rich in sulphur promotes collagen and keratin production which is necessary for strong hair growth.

– It also helps invigorate the scalp which ultimately helps towards increased blood supply to hair follicles to accelerate growth.

– Onion is an antiseptic and antibacterial which helps fights hair lice and dandruff.

– It gives instant nourishment and conditioning to hair strands.

Fenugreek

– Fenugreek is high in protein and Vitamin B3 which prevents hairfall by increasing the blood circulation in the scalp.

– Its rich in Folic acid, Vitamin A, K, C, and minerals like Potassium, Calcium, Iron which uplifts the overall hair health.

– It has high protein and Niacin which is known to prevent hairfall and dandruff.

– A high amount of lecithin hydrates/moisturizes the hair and seals it in the shaft. Makes the hair voluminous and lustrous.

Ultimate Benefit of the range — Promotes hair growth, prevents hairfall.