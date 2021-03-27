Neetu would help Rishi Kapoor impress girls before they started dating!

She added that it was actually through a telegram that he confessed his feelings for her.

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has recalled how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a unique way. She also revealed that before they got into a relationship, she used to help Rishi impress other girls!

“I was Rishi’s wing woman and always helping him in impressing girls, until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob,” she said.

“He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me,” she said.

Neetu went down memory lane while shooting for an episode of Indian Idol 12 when, during the episode, contestants Danish and Nachiket performed the Rishi Kapoor hit “Bachna ae haseeno” and “Chookar mere man ko”, which was filmed on Neetu along with Amitabh Bachchan.

She was very impressed with the performance.

“Today in Danish’s performance, I could see a glimpse of Rishi because even he used to perform like you, with soul and heart. Even your looks are very similar to Rishi,” she said on the Sony Entertainment Television show.