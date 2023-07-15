Netflix, Posham Pa Pictures announce ‘Kaala Paani’, a gripping survival drama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

The survival drama is Netflix’s second project with Posham Pa Pictures after their 2022 film ‘Jaadugar’

Hyderabad: Netflix, in partnership with Posham Pa Pictures and Sameer Saxena, has announced its new series, ‘Kaala Paani’. The survival drama is Netflix’s second project with Posham Pa Pictures after their 2022 film ‘Jaadugar’. Sameer Saxena, known for his relatable and heartfelt stories, is donning the mantle of the showrunner for this series.

‘Kaala Paani’ is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, Nimisha Misra, Sandeep Saket and Amit Golani. The series boasts of a versatile cast comprising Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra and Vikas Kumar to name a few.

About the upcoming project, Sameer said: “This is our second project with Netflix, and we know their passion for bringing unique and diverse stories. We’re very happy to create ‘Kaala Paani’, which is a fresh and uncharted genre in Indian storytelling. The series is a survival drama featuring an ensemble of characters who are all trying to escape the wrath of nature, as the vast sea confines them for thousands of kilometres. In this invisible battle between humans and nature, these individuals discover that their destinies are intertwined, not just with each other, but also with the environment.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said: “We are extremely excited to announce Kaala Paani, a first of its kind survival drama, with compelling characters and deeply emotional storylines. This will be our second collaboration with Posham Pa Pictures, bringing the signature style of its immensely talented creator Sameer Saxena to our members.”

‘Kaala Paani’ will have audiences embark on a journey through the salty seas and ocean breeze of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. A grounded story about the fight for survival, the series questions audiences on how far they would go to survive.

