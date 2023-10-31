Never thought I would score these many runs and hundreds: Virat Kohli

By ANI Published Date - 04:42 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Mumbai: Star India batter Virat Kohli reflected on the illustrious career he has had so far, saying that he never thought that he would make so many runs and centuries over all these years.

India’s next ICC Cricket World Cup match is against Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on November 2.

Virat loves playing against Sri Lanka, having smashed 10 centuries against them in ODIs, his highest against any country. As Virat continues to chase Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons, fans will be anticipating that he will deliver his record-equalling century against the island nation.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Virat gave his views on how his career has panned out, he said, “If we talk about cricket, I had never thought of achieving all, as in where my career is and how God has blessed me with such a career span and performances. I had always dreamt I would do this, but I had never thought things would pan out this way exactly, nobody can plan these things, the way your journey is going, and the way things unfold in front of you. I hadn’t thought that I would score so many hundreds and so many runs in these years.”

Talking about his focus, Virat said that he has always been focused on doing well for his team and winning matches for it from difficult situations.

“My only focus was that I should perform well for the team, and win games for the team from difficult situations. For that, I made quite a few changes along the way regarding discipline and lifestyle. I always had the drive in me, but I lacked the professionalism. Now I have a single-minded focus on how I want to play the game, and after that, the results I have achieved is from playing that way itself. The game recognises effort. Honestly, that is what I have learnt from my career. I have played cricket by giving my hundred per cent on the field, and the blessings I have got from it have been given to me by God, and I had never thought things would have unfolded this way.”

Virat has scored 354 runs in six matches of World Cup 2023 so far, at an average of 88.50 and a strike rate of over 88. He has scored a century and three half-centuries so far, with the best score of 103*. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in tournament so far.