New dad Varun Dhawan shares BTS from ‘Baby John’ set return

On Saturday, the actor shared Instagram Stories showing his film's sets with four units working together.

By ANI Published Date - 16 June 2024, 10:20 AM

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan who recently became a father has got back to the sets of his upcoming action thriller ‘Baby John.’

The actor on Saturday, took to his Instagram Stories to drop videos showing his film’s sets to fans where four units were working together.

The actor who often drops BTS clips from the sets, revealed in a video that four separate units are collaborating on the current project.

Varun begins the video by mentioning that it’s his first experience on a set with three units operating simultaneously. However, after talking with the crew, he discovers that there are four units working together.



Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal became parents to a baby girl on June 3.

‘Baby John’ is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Varun will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version.

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Varun also has ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ in his kitty.