New Delhi: Citizens gather at Kartavya Path to witness iconic R-day Parade

By ANI Published Date - 26 January 2024, 10:48 AM

New Delhi: On the momentous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, citizens gathered at Kartavya Path on Friday morning to witness the iconic Republic day Parade.

In spite of the cold wave and challenging weather conditions on Friday morning, citizens, fueled by a patriotic spirit, assembled at Kartayva Path in Delhi to witness the Republic Day Parade 2024.

“I am here to watch the parade. I am very excited to see it. I asked my father so he got the passes,” said Zoya who reached Kartavya Path to see the Republic day Parade.

“This is the first time I have come to see the parade, till now we just watched it on television, I hope the experience is good,” said Asifa.

Several monuments across the country were lit up in saffron, white, and green lights to mark the 75th Republic day.

Anji Khad bridge of Jammu-Kashmir, the first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) was illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.

The Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi was illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights marking the 75th Republic day.

On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, Maharashtra Raj Bhavan was lit up with the tricolour illumination.

Likewise, a ‘Shivalinga’ at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh and Baba Mahakaleshwar Shivling in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, was decorated in the colours of the tricolour on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

In this year’s Republic Day parade, the Indian Air Force is prominently displaying its prowess across various domains, featuring a notable participation of 16 women pilots in the fly-past over Kartavya Path.

Viksit Bharat’s rich cultural diversity, the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

“Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!” PM Modi posted on X.