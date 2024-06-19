| New Policy Soon To Give House Sites To Journalists Ponguleti

New policy soon to give house sites to journalists: Ponguleti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 08:53 PM

File Photo

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has announced that a new policy would be brought soon to provide house sites to the working journalists working in the State.

Speaking at a programme here on Wednesday he said that journalists played a vital role in the Telangana movement.

He alleged that the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has promised to solve the journalists’ problems but not a single problem has been solved.

The minister reminded that journalists have worked hard to bring Congress government in the State.

A court case related to the house sites previously given to journalists in Hyderabad was cleared recently and the government was ready to give those sites to the members of the Hyderabad Journalists’ Housing Society, he said.

Later in the day Srinivasa Reddy visited Jeellcheruvu, Kesavapuram, Dharma thanda and Pocharam villages of Kusumanchi mandal and received petitions from the villagers.