NIA arrests Karnataka ISIS terror suspect at Delhi airport after arrival from Nairobi

Ali had been absconding since 2020, when he was accused of indulging in ISIS propaganda activities and planning for terrorist acts. He had since then been operating from abroad to promote the anti-India terror agenda of the IS.

By ANI Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday nabbed a key absconding Islamic State (IS) terror conspirator on arrival at New Delhi Airport from Nairobi, Kenya.

Arafath Ali was taken into custody the moment he landed at the airport, marking a major breakthrough for the NIA in its efforts to uncover and foil the conspiracy of foreign-based modules of IS or ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) to carry out acts of terror and violence in India.

NIA investigations have revealed that Ali, a resident of Shivamogga district of Karnataka, was actively involved in the identification, radicalisation and recruitment of gullible Muslim youth into the ISIS fold while working from abroad.

“As part of the Shivamogga terror conspiracy case, one accused, named Mohamed Shariq, had been on his way to plant a pressure cooker IED at Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Mangaluru, when the IED exploded accidentally in the auto rickshaw,” said the NIA.

“Ali had been in active touch with the other accused persons in the case, and was actively involved in the planning and execution of the conspiracy.”Â According to the NIA investigations, Ali was also responsible for the two Mangaluru graffiti cases of 2020, when, on his directions, two other accused, identified as Mohamed Shariq and Maaz Muneer Ahmed, had written DON’T FORCE US TO INVITE LASHKAR-E-TAIBA AND TALIBAN TO DEAL WITH SANGHIS AND MANVEDIS #LASHKAR ZINDABAD on the walls.

“Investigations against Ali and other suspects in the case are continuing,” added the agency.