NIA files charge sheet against 3 in case of extortion by banned terror outfits in Manipur

NIA said that they have filed a charge sheet against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion

By IANS Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that they have filed a charge sheet against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by the members of banned terror outfits in Manipur.

The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA Court in Imphal against the three cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations, namely (People’s Revolutionary Army), KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party), PREPAK (People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak) and UNLF (United National Liberation Front), among others. Deepak Sharma alias Khinmaung of Myanmar, Suraj Jasiwal of Manipur and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei also of Manipur were charge-sheeted.

Sharma has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act. The NIA said that the accused had been raising the funds with the intention to further the activities of these terrorist organisations.

“Investigations so far have revealed that the cadres of the banned outfits had been making extortion calls to the people in Imphal and the Valley areas to raise funds for their organisations. These cadres shared bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money in the same,” the NIA said.

NIA had registered the case suo moto on March 9, 2022. Investigations to nab others involved in the case are in progress.