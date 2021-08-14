NIA raids 7 places in TN, Kerala in Vizhinjam arms trafficking case

An NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency carried out searches at seven locations in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala at the premises of accused

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on the premises linked to the accused named in the Vizhinjam arms trafficking case and recovered books relating to terror organisation LTTE, officials said.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency carried out searches at seven locations in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala at the premises of accused and suspects involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

The official said that during the searches, various incriminating documents including books relating to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation, seven digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards and tablet were seized.

A case was registered on April 5 this year in Kerala’s Trivandrum under sections of the Arms Act and IPC against six Sri Lankan nationals who were intercepted along with consignments of 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live rounds by Coast Guard during patrolling off Vizhinjam coast in Arabian sea on March 18 this year.

The NIA had taken over the probe on May 1 this year and arrested two more persons — Suresh and soundarajan on August 2.