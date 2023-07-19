| Nick Jonas Wishes Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday Says I Love Celebrating You

Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on her birthday, says I love celebrating you

Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and adorable messages for the 'Jee Le Zara' actor.

By ANI Published Date - 09:50 AM, Wed - 19 July 23

Los Angeles: American singer and actor Nick Jonas wished his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday.

Nick took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Chopra in which he can be seen holding her in his arms on a yacht. He captioned the post, love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love.

In the picture, Chopra could be seen in a polka dot maxi dress, while Nick donned a Casual tank top.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful wife @priyankachopra !! May God continued to bless her with good health, strength and happiness,” a fan commented.A user wrote, “Such beautiful words! Love you both.” From being an outsider to crossing global boundaries, Priyanka Chopra established herself as an influential icon with her outstanding work over the years.

Her acting skills definitely helped her garner the limelight. She has been in the film industry for 20 years and with every project, she has always given her best. From “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy” to Citadel’, our Desi girl has come a long way in her career.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently came up with ”Citadel”, which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency ‘Citadel.

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’.

‘Nobody’ filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea, Deadline reported.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zara’. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

Nick, on the other hand, was last seen in Robert Schwartzman’s ‘The Good Half’.In the project, Jonas played a writer named Renn, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother’s funeral.