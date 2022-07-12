Nine farm labourers stranded in Godavari river in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:49 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Jagtial: Nine agricultural laborers including three women and a boy were stranded in a Kurru (Island) located in the middle of Godavari river as water flow in the river increased following the release of water from Sri Ram Sagar Project.

Tribal farm labourers from Bornapalli of Raikal mandal went to Kurru three days ago to take up cotton plantation. Though they tried to return to their village, they were unable to cross the river since water levels in the Godavari increased following the discharge of flood water from SRSP.

They, in a video message released on Tuesday, appealed to the district administration to rescue and shift them back to their village.

Valle Raghunath, Valle Ranga Rao, Valle Devidas, Valle Saheb Rao, Komre Vijay, Dokke Karthik, Sathyabhama, Vaijayanthi, and Sunitha were stranded in Kurru.

Collector G Ravi visited Godavari bridge located near to Kurru and examined the situation. He instructed the officials to take steps to rescue the stranded agricultural labourers.