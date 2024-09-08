Nizam-era fans still breeze in Osmania University’s Art College

According to college authorities, the fans were fixed in 1940s when the Arts College building was inaugurated.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 9 September 2024, 12:07 AM

Osmania University (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Antique ceiling fans from the Nizam era continue to provide refreshing breeze in the historic Osmania University’s Art College.

However, while there are about five such fans in the college, only two are operational, adding a touch of nostalgia to the college’s traditional ambiance. The antique fans which have been designed and manufactured by The India Electric Works Limited, Calcutta, weighs a minimum of 20 kg with an RPM of 200.

However, most of the college’s classrooms, once adorned with these vintage fans, fell into disrepair due to age and issues arising from electrical issues linked to water seepage in the college building.

“Now, we cannot get these kinds of fans nor repair them. Two fans are currently in working condition and rest are kept aside. The blades are aluminum made. Just like the fan, the regulator is also huge unlike the present ones,” Arts College sources said.

In order to give a swanky look to the classrooms in the historic college, some departments replaced them with modern and energy efficient fans. “These Nizam-era fans still breeze cool air even in hot weather conditions,” said a faculty member.

Adding to the Arts College’s vintage appeal is the original teakwood benches from the Nizam era, offering a tangible connection to the college storied past. While there are about 2,000 such benches in the college, about 100-150 have got damaged and needed immediate repairs. “We cannot get this kind of wooden benches these days. Even repairing these benches is a very costly affair now,” officials said.