Nizamabad: Man kills live-in partner, son to avoid marriage

Nizamabad: In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old youth killed his live-in partner and his eighteen-month-old son and buried the bodies atop a hillock in Nizamabad district on December 31. The incident, however, came to light only on Sunday when the villagers questioned the disappearance of the woman.

Cheviti Ramulu (24) and Sunkari Lakshmi (28) had been living together for the last two years, and they had a son. The villagers were bringing pressure on them to marry her but Ramulu was not keen on tying the knot. As a way out, he decided to kill his partner and son.

While Lakshmi belongs to Humanpur village of Varni mandal, Ramulu hails from Ghanpur village. By seeing them villagers forced them to marry each other.

But Ramulu has no intention to marry Lakshmi and decided to kill Lakshmi and her son. On 31st December, he took Lakshmi and her son to the Ghanpur forest area for cattle grazing, along with him where he killed them by hacking with an axe and buried them in a pit on the hillock..

When the suspicious villagers enquired Ramulu about Lakshmi and their son on Sunday, he revealed about their murder and later surrender himself at the Varni police station. Police conducting an inquiry by exhuming the bodies.

