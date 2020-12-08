NMMTA fears joblosses due to NMA decision

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The National MSc Medical Teachers’ Association (NMMTA) criticised the recent decision of National Medical Commission (NMC) to reduce the number of posts for non-MBBS teachers in medical colleges across the Country. The decision has sparked fear of job losses among currently employed teachers. The country’s clinical scientists with medical MSc postgraduate degrees are now facing an existential crisis, says president of NMMTA, Dr Sridhar Rao.

Roughly, there are around 13 percent of the teaching faculty in medical colleges are ‘non-medical’ degree holders. In a statement, Dr Sridhar Rao said that recently the NMC has reduced the permissible intake of non-medical faculty from 30 percent to 15 percent in anatomy and physiology, from 50 percent to 15 percent in biochemistry, and from 30 percent to zero in microbiology and pharmacology.

“Those pursuing medical MSc courses in medical colleges are trained and skilled to be employed as consultants in diagnostic laboratories, teachers in non-clinical disciplines of the medical curriculum and scientists in research establishments. Shrinking job opportunities and intensive lobbying have resulted in incorrect portrayal of these courses and denial of opportunities in the area of their expertise,” he added.

