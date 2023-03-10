| No Hard Feelings To Release In India On June 23

‘No Hard Feelings’ to release in India on June 23

Jennifer Lawrence-starrer comedy movie 'No Hard Feelings' will hit the theatres in India on June 23, the makers announced on Friday.

By PTI Published Date - 12:05 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Photo: Sony Pictures

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky of ‘Good Boys’ fame, the film is described as an edgy laugh riot.

“On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing,” the official synopsis reads.

‘No Hard Feelings’ also stars actors such as Andrew Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morale and Matthew Broderick.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the movie in Indian cinemas. The makers released the first trailer of the film on Friday.