No Maoist activity in Telangana: DGP

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday said there was no Maoist activity in Telangana and added that a decision was also taken to intensify operations on Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders.

Officials from Telangana and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) already met to discuss various issues to deal with Maoists activity and new tactics adopted by the cadre in Chhattisgarh. Accordingly, the Telangana Police are making changes in their tactics and training modules to deal with the ultras.

Responding to a question on how many Maoists surrendered after a request from the police in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the police chief said five dalam members surrendered in Mulugu and Kothagudem so far.

However, there is no response from senior leaders till now. The Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in districts already met the family members of Maoists and explained to them the need to join mainstream to get timely treatment during the pandemic.

Mahendar Reddy said out of 25 Central Committee Members (CCM), 11 are from Telangana and three are from Andhra Pradesh. Around 120 members of Telangana State Committee are, presently, staying in Chhattisgarh.

To another question on revoking notification issued in March declaring 16 new frontal organisations of CPI (Maoist) as unlawful associations, Mahendar Reddy said it was a technical decision.

About the recruitment of cadre, Ranjit informed the police said that the recruitment by Maoists was on the decline and in battalion, every month, five to six persons join as candidate members and within a month five to ten persons were leaving the party without any intimation. Ranjit said the central leadership did not give him permission to surrender.