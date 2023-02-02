| No Stopping Pathaan As It Rakes In Rs 667 Cr Gross Worldwide In 8 Days

No stopping ‘Pathaan’ as it rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan', which released on January 25, on its eighth day, registered Rs. 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs. 17.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – Rs. 0.75 crore).

Mumbai: Siddharth Anand’s directorial ‘Pathaan‘ starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has achieved another milestone as the film minted Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in just eight days.

In eight days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded $30.60 million (Rs. 250 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at Rs. 348.50 (Hindi – Rs. 336 crore, dubbed – Rs. 12.50 crore)

‘Pathaan’ is the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe, which also includes ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War’.