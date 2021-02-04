NTPC net up 16 per cent at Rs 3,876 crore quarter

Its consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,351.28 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, according to a BSE filing.

New Delhi: NTPC on Thursday posted a nearly 16 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,876.36 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,351.28 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 28,387.27 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 27,120.35 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s board also decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 30 per cent (Rs 3 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Gross power generation of NTPC Group in the December quarter of this fiscal was at 65.41 billion units as against 61.21 BUs in the year-ago period.