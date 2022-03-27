Ola S1 pro electric scooter catches fire in Pune, company launches probe

By ANI Published: Updated On - 09:45 AM, Sun - 27 March 22

In a video shared on social media, the electric scooter, parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area, could be seen completely engulfed in fire.

Pune: Ola S1 pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune’s Dhanori area on Saturday. Ola electric scooter catches fire in Pune. The electric scooter parked on the roadside completely engulfed in fire.

Ola confirmed the fire accident of Ola S1 Pro electric scooter and investigating the cause of the fire. #OlaElectric #OlaElectricScooter pic.twitter.com/DOJHV3I3Zz

— Prasad VSN Koppisetti 🇮🇳 (@PrasadKVSN) March 26, 2022

In a video shared on social media, the electric scooter, parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area, could be seen completely engulfed in fire.

In a statement, the company said that they are investigating the root cause of the incident and will share the updates shortly.

“We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe,” Ola’s statement read.

Assuring appropriate action, Ola reiterated that vehicle safety is of “paramount importance” for the company.

“Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days,” the statement further read.