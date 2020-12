Gold weighing 299.190 gm worth over Rs 14.68 lakh was seized from passenger who arrived from Dubai

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: The customs officials detained a passenger for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here.

According to the officials, gold weighing 299.190 gm worth over Rs 14.68 lakh was seized from passenger who arrived from Dubai.

