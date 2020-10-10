One killed in lightning strike in Kamareddy

The brothers, Suman (18) and Vinay (13) were working in the fields, when it started raining heavily

Kamareddy: A 13-year-old boy died and his brother sustained burns in a lightning strike in Adivi Lkngala village of Yellareddy mndal in the district here on Saturday. The brothers, Suman (18) and Vinay (13) were working in the fields, when it started raining heavily. The brothers took shelter under a tree and a lightning struck the tree and both brothers sustained serious burns due to lightning. The villagers rushed them to the Yellareddy government hosptial, but Vinay breathed his last on the way. Suman’s condition was stated to be critical.

