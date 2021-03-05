OnePlus Nord 2 with Dimensity 1200 chip may launch in Q2 2021

Mediatek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3GHz. Besides this, the chipset is 5G and WiFi 6 capable.

New Delhi: OnePlus is planning to launch its new flagship OnePlus 9 series and now, a new report has claimed that the company may also launch Nord 2 in Q2 2021.

According to Android Central, Nord 2 will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset.

It has a prime Cortex A78 core that goes up to 3.0GHz, three additional A78 cores at up to 2.6GHz, and four Cortex A55 cores that can go up to 2.0GHz for energy-efficient tasks.

The OnePlus Nord has been quite a success for OnePlus, especially in some markets. That device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, a respected mid-range processor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 could retain a similar price or the Nord when it launches later this year.

Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased a “moonshot” announcement, hinting the next big launch on March 8 which is going to be the OnePlus 9 series.

“Stay tuned for March 8,” Lau tweeted, with a similar-looking photo from the Apollo 8 mission.

The company is set to launch three new smartphones — the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R — and a smartwatch this month.