OnePlus Nord 2T debuts in India

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sat - 2 July 22

Washington: The OnePlus Nord 2T launched in May debuted in India. It has two memory configurations, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, and is available in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog hues.

According to GSM Arena, these versions cost INR 28,999 (USD 365/USD 350) and INR 33,999 (USD 430/USD 410), respectively. Starting on July 5, you may purchase one from OnePlus Experience Stores, the company’s official Indian website, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon.in, and a few local retailers.

The Dimensity 1300 SoC powers the OnePlus Nord 2T, which ships with OxygenOS 12.1, an Android 12-based operating system. It has a 4.500 mAh battery and a 6.43″ FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen. It also supports 80W charging.

The smartphone has a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls, a 50MP main camera (with OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera on the back, as reported by GSM Arena.

The OnePlus Nord 2T also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB-C, dual speakers, and 5G connection as other highlights.