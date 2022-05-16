OneRepublic releases new single ‘I Ain’t Worried’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:06 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: Today, Grammy® nominated OneRepublic released their new single, ‘I Ain’t Worried’, which will be featured in the upcoming motion picture, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The song was written by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry, John Eriksson, Peter Moren, and Bjorn Yttling. The official soundtrack from the film, will be released on May 27.

Alongside the new single, OneRepublic also released the video for the new track. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNEUkkoUoIA

The video was directed by Isaac Rentz. The newly-released music video includes footage from the upcoming film. The video for ‘I Ain’t Worried’ made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, and MTVU, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards earlier today.

Set to hit theaters on May 27, Paramount Pictures’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ visits Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs –pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster”, the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

OneRepublic is currently on their European tour and will kick off their North American “Never Ending Summer Tour” with special guest – the rock band NEEDTOBREATHE – in Charlotte, NC, on July 8.

The 40-city tour will make stops across North America in Boston, Detroit, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place on September 4.