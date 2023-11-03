Opinion: Niger, France, and ripples

Global intergovernmental entities must curb foreign meddling in African nations that causes political instability

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

By Dr Srinivas Junuguru, Abhinaya Rayee

Africa has experienced multiple waves of instability due to frequent and ongoing disturbances in its political systems, many of which are caused by its colonial past, poor institutions, economic issues and corruption, to name a few. The Sahara Desert dominates the landlocked nation of Niger. This West African nation was a colony of France during the colonial era. The several ethnic groups that make up Niger’s population include the Hausa, Zarma Songhai, Tuareg and Fulani.

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger was overthrown and imprisoned by the nation’s presidential guard on July 26. The presidential guard’s commanding general afterwards proclaimed himself to be in charge of the new military coup. This article delves into Niger and France’s diplomatic ripples and its background, current crisis and way forward.

Military Takeovers

The size of France, Niger is a huge, arid nation in West Africa. With a population of around 25 million, the primarily agrarian nation is one of the poorest in the world and has consistently scored poorly on the Human Development Index. Food security is also at risk due to the country’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change.

However, Niger also possesses gold mining deposits and produces 5-7% of the world’s uranium. Like many of its neighbours, it was a French colony until 1960. After gaining independence, it experienced a protracted era of instability and was shaken by four military takeovers between 1974 and 2010. Niger has experienced the rise of Islamist extremist groups, armed local militias supported by overstretched state security forces to counter the jihadist threat, and the ensuing violence and displacement, just like other nations in the larger Sahel region, the African region separating the Sahara Desert in the north from the tropics to the south.

Ongoing Crisis

The decision by French President Emmanuel Macron to leave Niger marks the end of an era for France, one that was characterised by military adventures in the Sahel region and a perception in Paris that its former colonies in Africa were still in some ways France’s own domain.

Macron maintained a combative attitude for more than two months, refusing to heed the deadline imposed by the Niger junta. France had rebuffed the junta’s demands to withdraw the French troops stationed there to combat terrorism and refused to negotiate with them. By the end of the year, France will gradually withdraw its 1,500 soldiers, and Macron also declared that the ambassador, who had been residing in the capital Niamey under a form of house arrest, would be back in France.

The effects of this choice are being felt the world over. It’s the most recent loss for Paris in the area where French influence has substantially decreased and, in some cases, been supplanted by Russian influence. The main concerns right now are where to send the troops stationed in Niger, how to deal with the remaining military installations Paris still has in Africa, and how to carry on with the war against Islamist terrorism in the area.

The overthrow of the government in Niger has led to calls from onlookers and even within French diplomatic circles for France to fundamentally alter how it interacts with African countries, notably by lowering its overall military presence on the continent.

“The deep trend confirms itself: our military presence is no longer accepted. We need to totally rethink our relationship with Africa,” said a former French diplomat. “We have been kicked out of Africa, we need to depart from other countries before we get told to go,” the former diplomat added. For Niger and the broader Sahel area, the most recent coup has had dire effects. In the war against insurgency and the restriction of unauthorised immigration to Europe, Niger is a significant partner of Western countries, particularly France, the US and the European Union.

The attempts to deal with these problems will be impacted. Additionally, the new military authorities will try to use these problems as a negotiating chip and pressure people to accept the new order. To counter the Islamist insurgency, the new leaders in Niger might cooperate with the Wagner organisation. The group’s commander has already praised them for assuming control. Russia and the Wagner group might have a bigger impact on the area. The Wagner group, however, was unable to stop the spread of

terrorism in Burkina Faso and Mali.

Finally, the region’s and Africa’s democracy would suffer greatly from Niger military coup. Plans for a ‘military alliance’ between Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso’s have already been announced.

Shift in Strategy

The circumstances that lead to coups are dynamic. A major shift in strategy is required to stop current coups and prevent new ones from happening. Countries must address governance weaknesses, such as unfulfilled citizenship rights, socioeconomic dissatisfaction and rising insecurity with the aid of regional and international partners.

Regional organisations like the African union and the Economic Community of West African States must also be unwavering and impartial in their display of disdain for all forms of coups. Powerful nations must support international mechanisms for retaliating against coup leaders. Global intergovernmental entities must equally curb foreign meddling in African nations that causes political instability, and African regional organisations must reject it.Reorienting democracy in Africa to fit regional needs is also necessary. Eliminating the unfavourable socioeconomic and political conditions in national and international politics is a more long-lasting solution to coups.

The project of democracy promotion is not that easy without the consent of the local junta and the government. It is in this context the African union has a major role to play besides international society to bring normalcy and stability between the two countries.

