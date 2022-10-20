Oracle bets big on multi-cloud offerings for Indian govt, public sector

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:58 AM, Thu - 20 October 22

Oracle has two multi-Cloud offerings, one is the database service for Microsoft Azure and the other one is 'One MySQL' database service for Amazon Web Services (AWS), which have generated great traction among the private sector.

Las Vegas: As the Indian government doubles down on modernising its infrastructure in the digital era, Oracle on Thursday said its multi-Cloud offerings, which are fresh out of the oven, can help the public sector and state governments move to the cloud faster and in an efficient manner.

According to Prasad Rai, Vice President of Global Strategic Clients Group at Oracle India, there is a great demand on the multi-Cloud offerings among the government stakeholders as well.

“Multi-cloud makes a lot of sense for them as the governments and the public sector have invested in various different technologies. When they move those to the cloud, they will not have to go through the trouble of entirely rewriting it for the cloud. Their first move to the cloud will be in a multi-cloud environment,” Rai told IANS.

Oracle, which has had several public sector and state governments in India as its customer for years, is now in a position to help them move their workloads in a much more efficient way with its multi-cloud solutions.

Users can now migrate or build new applications on Azure and then connect to high-performance and high-availability managed Oracle Database services such as Autonomous Database running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

On the other hand, ‘MySQL HeatWave’ database service can help AWS users run transaction processing, analytics, and machine learning workloads in one service, without requiring time-consuming processes and duplication between separate databases.

According to Rai, he sees great opportunities for multi-cloud adoption among the government sector. However, the initial uptake will be in the private sector, especially in the verticals like banking and telecom which is gearing up for 5G.

“We have dedicated teams that address the demand in the Indian public sector. They are working closely with the central and state governments as there is a surge in demand for cloud offerings,” he told IANS.

The state governments want to make sure that they tick off all the right boxes in terms of data security as well as on meeting the necessary requirements and laws of the land.

“Both our data centres In India are certified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The government and the public sector companies have been our customers for many years. Our multi-Cloud offerings are a great opportunity for them to jumpstart their journey to the cloud,” Rai emphasised.

The MeitY-empanelled Oracle cloud regions, in Mumbai and Hyderabad, are currently running at full capacity. As a result, the company has doubled its cloud customer base in the country the past few years.

Oracle’s India business saw a tremendous growth in the first quarter of FY23, with the Oracle Cloud Unit (OCI) clocking over 100 per cent growth (year-on-year) for the third year in a row.

In India, the OCI is growing at 25 per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) and the company has clocked double-digit growth across all lines of businesses, in some even triple digit.

The company aims to be the preferred cloud provider for the Indian organisations, both in the private and public sectors.

New Oracle customers are HDFC Life, Federal Bank, NSE, Cognizant, Manappuram Comptech and Consultants Limited, SBI, Polycab, Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd and Tensor, etc.