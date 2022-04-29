Osla Esports Cup: Indian GM Praggna falters in final round, finishes fourth

By PTI Published: Updated On - 07:49 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

File Photo

Oslo: India’s teenaged Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa missed out on the top prize in the $210,000 Oslo Esports Cup online rapid chess tournament as he lost 0.5-2.5 to Dutch player Anish Giri in the seventh and final round to finish fourth.

The 16-year old Indian, who led the field until the fifth round, could not get past the defences of Giri in the three-game final round match late on Thursday. He had lost 0.5-2.5 in the sixth round to Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who went on to win the tournament.

Praggnanandhaa took fourth place with 12 points behind Duda (14 points), Vietnam’s Liem Quang Le (13) and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen (12) of Norway. Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen were in the lead prior to the start of the seventh round and the duo faltered, allowing Duda to take the top prize.

Carlsen was stunned 2.5-0.5 by Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the final round. Round seven started with four players, including Praggnanandhaa, in with a chance, but out of them, only Duda managed to win a match in regulation time and emerged triumphant.

Pragg, as he is known in chess circles, lost the first game to Dutch star Giri. The Indian youngster kept his hopes alive by hanging on for a draw in the next but it was all over when he lost the final game.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .