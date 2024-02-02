Over 27,000 Palestinians killed in ongoing Israeli attacks: Ministry

By IANS Updated On - 2 February 2024, 08:31 AM

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 27,000, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said on Thursday in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 118 Palestinians and wounded 190 others in the strip during the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

This brings the total number of deaths to 27,019 and injuries to 66,139 in the Palestinian enclave since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, it noted.

The Ministry indicated that there are still thousands of victims under the rubble and on the roads, as the Israeli forces prevent ambulances and civil defence crews from reaching them.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling has continued on the neighbourhood near the Al-Amal Hospital and the vicinity of the Palestine Red Crescent Society in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis for the 11th day in a row, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.