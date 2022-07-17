| Pahadishareef Firing Efforts On To Nab The Miscreants

Pahadishareef firing: Efforts on to nab the miscreants

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:13 AM, Sun - 17 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five police teams were formed to nab the offenders who fired at a truck at Thukkuguda in Pahadishareef on Saturday night. No one was injured in the incident.

Around 8.30 p.m, the miscreants fired on a truck laden with iron/ steel load at ORR Thukkuguda Exit 14 which was going from Medak to Kochi in Kerala.

The miscreant who were in Swift car had fired at the driver’s cabin and escaped.

Police are probing all angles including robbery attempt and road rage.

The miscreants drove the car towards Shamshabad road after firing at the truck.

The clues team examined the spot. The police are verifying the surveillance camera feed enroute to track down the car and the occupants.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .