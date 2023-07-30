Pakistan: 10 dead, nearly 50 wounded in blast targeting JUI-F workers convention

The blast took place inside the convention, prompting the law enforcement agencies to cordon off the area. Ambulances rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Pakhtunkhwa: A deadly blast occurred at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Sunday, resulting in at least ten people losing their lives and nearly 50 others being injured, as reported by local media.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Bilal Faizi, informed Dawn that five ambulances had arrived at the site and approximately 50 wounded individuals were transported to the hospital. He expressed concerns that the number of injured might increase further.

Hafiz Hamdullah, a JUI-F leader, condemned the blast and stated that he was scheduled to attend the convention but could not due to personal commitments. He strongly denounced the act, emphasizing that it was an attack on humanity and Bajaur.

It is worth noting that JUI-F has hinted at the possible dissolution of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which currently represents a coalition of various political parties in Pakistan, as reported by Samaa.

The situation remains fluid, and more information is awaited.