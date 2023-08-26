Pakistan: Imran Khan wanted to bring revolution against Army, says PTI-P leader

By ANI Published Date - 11:11 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khattak accused Imran Khan of hatching a conspiracy to bring about a revolution against the Pakistan Army, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Geo News reported that the PTI leader who had formed his new party, alleged that the former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was against the 18th Amendment It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI, on July 12, terminated the basic party membership of Khattak after he failed to respond to a show cause notice issued to him. The notice was served on him for asking workers to quit the PTI, Geo News reported.

A few days later he launched the PTI-P.

In his remarks, he added, Azam Khan [former principal secretary] ran the government and the rest used to help him. The Publication reported, Refereeing to May 9 riots and attacks on the military in stations, Khattak said, PTI may be banned. Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5, sentenced PTI Chairman Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The PTI Chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Khan, who has expressed his disappointment over being in jail and said that he doesn’t want to stay there, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. While speaking to his lawyers in the Attock jail, Imran Khan said, “Take me out of here; I don’t want to remain in jail,” according to the officials. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also stated that he remains holed up inside his prison cell in “distressing” conditions, as per the sources.