Pakistan military’s top brass resolve to defeat militants

By AP Published Date - 11:31 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Islamabad: Pakistan military’s top brass on Thursday resolved to defeat militants and their abettors working for the “hostile forces” to harm the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 259th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ, Rawalpindi, according to a statement by the military.

The commanders were briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and their own strategy in response to evolving threats.

They “resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with the full might of the state.”

The army further stated that the participants reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

They “reaffirmed that inimical propagandists’ desperate attempts to cause a wedge between the state institutions and public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result in more humiliation of such elements”.

The meeting reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.

The need for speedy development of the economic potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and border districts of Balochistan for sustainable peace and growth was also emphasised.

