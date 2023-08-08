Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan challenges his conviction in Islamabad High Court

Imran Khan who is currently imprisoned in Attock Jail, challenged his arrest in the Toshakhana case at Islamabad High Court

By ANI Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan who is currently imprisoned in Attock Jail, challenged his arrest in the Toshakhana case at Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

Advocate Khawaja Haris and Barrister Gauhar filed the plea on behalf of Imran Khan in the court. Moreover, the plea pointed out that the trial court’s decision in the Tosakhana case is against the law and should be declared illegal, according to ARY News.

They further requested that an order should be issued to release Imran Khan, pending the decision on the appeal by suspending the current sentence. The district and sessions court arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence soon after a court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison on Saturday.

Khan was detained and transferred to Attock jail on August 5 after being found guilty by a district and sessions court in the federal capital of engaging in corrupt behaviour in connection with the state gift depository, which he disputes.

The court moreover, imposed (PKR) 100,000, fine on the accused, reported ARY News. It also declared him ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court over Imran Khan’s conviction in the Toshakhana Case asking it to declare the verdict “null and void”, reported ARY News.

According to the plea, which was submitted in accordance with Article 184(2) of the Constitution, Toshakhana’s case is sought to have been reheard because the PTI leader did not receive a fair trial.

Earlier, the PTI also approached the IHC petitioning that Khan be moved to Adiala jail and be provided better or A-Class facilities, since he was “accustomed to a better mode of life.” The petition filed by PTI reads, “Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life… is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the … captain of Pakistan national Cricket…” The petition reads, “Keeping in view the petitioner’s social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules,” according to Geo News report.