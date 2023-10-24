Para Asian Games: Prachi Yadav continues to shine, clinches gold in Canoe women’s KL2 event

India's Prachi Yadav clinched a gold medal in the Canoe women's KL2 event to ensure the flurry of medals continued

By ANI Published Date - 09:00 AM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hangzhou: India’s Prachi Yadav clinched a gold medal in the Canoe women’s KL2 event to ensure the flurry of medals continued in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

After bagging a silver on Day 1 in the women’s VL2 final, she topped the women’s KL2 event with a timing of 54.962s. China’s Shanshan Wang took away the silver medal with a timing of 55.674s. While Iran’s Roya Soltani settled for bronze by clocking 56.714s.

On Day 1, Prachi gave Uzbekistan’s Irodakhon Rustamova a run for her money as both athletes were separated by a timing of 1.022s. Prachi secured a silver medal finish by clocking 1:03.47s while Irodakhon claimed the gold medal with a timing of 1:02.125s. Japan’s Saki Komatsu walked away with a bronze medal with a timing of 1:11.635s.

On the other hand, Manish Kaurav clinched a bronze medal in the Canoe Men’s KL3 Final event to open India’s medal count on Day 2.

Manish clocked 44.605s to secure a podium finish falling short of the gold by just 2.347s. Uzbekistan’s Khasan Kuldashev bagged the gold medal with a timing of 42.258s. While Kazakhstan’s Zhalgas Taikenov settled for a silver medal with a timing of 44.605s.

The Indian contingent will be keen to replicate the success of Day 1 as they ended with 17 medals – 6 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze.

This time India have sent 303 athletes – 191 men and 112 women – to the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games which is the largest contingent to the continental event.

At the 2018 Asian Para Games, India sent a total of 190 athletes and returned with 72 medals, including 15 gold, for their best performance at the quadrennial event.

